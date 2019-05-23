BidaskClub Upgrades Solaredge Technologies (SEDG) to Buy

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Solaredge Technologies from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cascend Securities raised Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Solaredge Technologies from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Solaredge Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $54.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.26. Solaredge Technologies has a 1 year low of $32.42 and a 1 year high of $66.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.14). Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Solaredge Technologies will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director More Avery sold 4,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $210,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 10,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,030,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,784,000 after purchasing an additional 55,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

