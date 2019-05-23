Bellatrix Exploration (BXE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.18

Shares of Bellatrix Exploration Ltd (TSE:BXE) (NYSE:BXE) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 259566 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BXE. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Bellatrix Exploration from C$0.90 to C$0.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Bellatrix Exploration from C$0.75 to C$0.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Bellatrix Exploration from C$0.75 to C$0.70 in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 million and a PE ratio of -0.08.

Bellatrix Exploration (TSE:BXE) (NYSE:BXE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$56.95 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Bellatrix Exploration Ltd will post -0.719999987478261 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bellatrix Exploration Company Profile (TSE:BXE)

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing its two core resource plays, the Cardium and the Spirit River in Western Canada.

