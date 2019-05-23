Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond to $16.00 and gave the company an average rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.61.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $14.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.88. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12 month low of $10.46 and a 12 month high of $21.44.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The retailer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 9.77% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Bed Bath & Beyond’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Bed Bath & Beyond’s payout ratio is 31.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Motco purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,508.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

