Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX) Holdings Boosted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 832,129 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 27,309 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $207,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 502,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $125,516,000 after purchasing an additional 13,709 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,065,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $266,087,000 after buying an additional 17,402 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 7.8% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 14,617 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 22.8% in the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 0.7% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 11,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $235.68 on Thursday. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52 week low of $208.62 and a 52 week high of $265.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $63.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.16.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 27.97%.

In other news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $382,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,585,580.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.40, for a total transaction of $2,839,536.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,903,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,384 shares of company stock valued at $7,901,023 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.31.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

