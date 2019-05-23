Becker Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,875 Shares of Discovery Inc Series C (DISCK)

Becker Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 879,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,875 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $22,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 35,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 36,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 51,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 59.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DISCK has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet raised Discovery Inc Series C from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 18th.

Shares of Discovery Inc Series C stock opened at $25.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.34. Discovery Inc Series C has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $31.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 20.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Discovery Inc Series C will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Discovery Inc Series C Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

