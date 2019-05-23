Bayerische Motoren Werke (BMW) Given a €74.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €74.00 ($86.05) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BMW. Nord/LB set a €73.00 ($84.88) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €71.00 ($82.56) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €92.00 ($106.98) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €78.64 ($91.44).

Shares of ETR BMW opened at €62.86 ($73.09) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.23, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a fifty-two week low of €65.07 ($75.66) and a fifty-two week high of €91.23 ($106.08).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

