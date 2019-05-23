Barings LLC Takes $16.78 Million Position in JD.Com Inc (JD)

Barings LLC bought a new position in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 556,518 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,780,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JD. Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of JD.Com during the 4th quarter valued at about $314,813,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of JD.Com during the 4th quarter valued at about $199,040,000. Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in shares of JD.Com by 1,472.3% during the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 7,702,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $161,217,000 after buying an additional 7,212,802 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of JD.Com by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,170,799 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $239,266,000 after buying an additional 3,088,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.Com during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,204,000. Institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.Com alerts:

NASDAQ:JD opened at $28.23 on Thursday. JD.Com Inc has a 52 week low of $19.21 and a 52 week high of $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of -941.00 and a beta of 1.30.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. JD.Com had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $19.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. As a group, analysts expect that JD.Com Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered JD.Com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded JD.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. CLSA upgraded JD.Com from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Macquarie set a $22.00 target price on JD.Com and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded JD.Com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.55 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.22.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Barings LLC Takes $16.78 Million Position in JD.Com Inc (JD)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/23/barings-llc-takes-16-78-million-position-in-jd-com-inc-jd.html.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.