Barings LLC Buys 1,008,791 Shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (MBT)

Barings LLC grew its stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,571,996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,008,791 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO were worth $34,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MBT. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 397.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 177.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO alerts:

MBT stock opened at $7.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a return on equity of 64.15% and a net margin of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/23/barings-llc-buys-1008791-shares-of-mobilnye-telesistemy-pao-mbt.html.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO Profile

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.