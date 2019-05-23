Barclays Reiterates GBX 950 Price Target for National Grid (NG)

Barclays set a GBX 950 ($12.41) price target on National Grid (LON:NG) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NG has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 950 ($12.41) target price on shares of National Grid and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of National Grid and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price on shares of National Grid in a research note on Sunday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 907.67 ($11.86).

National Grid stock opened at GBX 813.60 ($10.63) on Monday. National Grid has a 52-week low of GBX 744.50 ($9.73) and a 52-week high of GBX 895.10 ($11.70). The firm has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion and a PE ratio of 8.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.26.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 31.26 ($0.41) per share. This represents a yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from National Grid’s previous dividend of $16.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is 0.48%.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

