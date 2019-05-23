Bank Ozk (OZK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $256.01 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) will post $256.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bank Ozk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $252.90 million to $259.50 million. Bank Ozk posted sales of $252.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank Ozk will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bank Ozk.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 33.40% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $249.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OZK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank Ozk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Stephens set a $36.00 target price on shares of Bank Ozk and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Brean Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank Ozk in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank Ozk currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.73.

OZK stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.62. 1,174,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183,906. Bank Ozk has a one year low of $21.02 and a one year high of $50.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OZK. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 1,681.2% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank Ozk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in Bank Ozk by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Bank Ozk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bank Ozk by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank Ozk Company Profile

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

