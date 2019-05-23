Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Position in Yelp Inc (YELP)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,363 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Yelp were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Yelp by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,848,499 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $379,588,000 after buying an additional 3,088,064 shares during the last quarter. Prescott General Partners LLC grew its stake in Yelp by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Prescott General Partners LLC now owns 5,943,732 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $207,971,000 after buying an additional 440,950 shares during the last quarter. SQN Investors LP grew its stake in Yelp by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 3,337,931 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $116,794,000 after buying an additional 1,008,338 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Yelp by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,148,840 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $110,178,000 after buying an additional 197,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EastBay Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Yelp by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. EastBay Asset Management LLC now owns 1,811,416 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $63,381,000 after buying an additional 124,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Yelp news, Director Geoffrey L. Donaker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $76,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YELP opened at $32.17 on Thursday. Yelp Inc has a 12-month low of $29.33 and a 12-month high of $52.50. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 13.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The local business review company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Yelp had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $235.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Yelp Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YELP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Yelp in a research note on Monday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Yelp from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Yelp to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.42.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

