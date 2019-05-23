Bakkavor Group (BAKK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities

Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Numis Securities in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BAKK. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Kepler Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bakkavor Group from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 162 ($2.12).

Shares of BAKK opened at GBX 122 ($1.59) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.02, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.74 million and a PE ratio of 10.61. Bakkavor Group has a 1 year low of GBX 110.80 ($1.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 206 ($2.69).

Bakkavor Group plc produces and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers ready meals, soups, pasta, sauces, dips, modern deli, fresh cut and dressed salads, dressings, fresh cut produce, sandwich wraps, pizzas, and breads; and desserts, such as cheese and cream cakes, fruit tarts, crumbles, and trifles to grocery retailers and foodservice providers.

