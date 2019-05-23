Baader Bank Reiterates “€140.00” Price Target for zooplus (ZO1)

Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($162.79) target price on zooplus (ETR:ZO1) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ZO1. Kepler Capital Markets set a €146.00 ($169.77) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €78.00 ($90.70) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €205.00 ($238.37) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €127.00 ($147.67) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. zooplus presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €115.00 ($133.72).

ZO1 stock opened at €100.60 ($116.98) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $718.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -388.42. zooplus has a one year low of €90.20 ($104.88) and a one year high of €191.80 ($223.02). The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.54.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

