B. Riley Upgrades NeoPhotonics (NPTN) to “Buy”

B. Riley upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. B. Riley currently has $5.50 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $7.25. B. Riley also issued estimates for NeoPhotonics’ Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Friday, May 3rd. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoPhotonics has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.41.

Shares of NPTN stock opened at $3.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $186.83 million, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.98. NeoPhotonics has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $9.48.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $79.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.99 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total transaction of $69,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 16,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $112,533.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in NeoPhotonics by 11.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in NeoPhotonics by 49.5% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in NeoPhotonics by 8.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in NeoPhotonics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 381,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

