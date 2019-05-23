ATS Automation Tooling Systems (ATA) Price Target Increased to C$24.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report released on Sunday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

ATA stock opened at C$21.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion and a PE ratio of 28.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.01. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 1 year low of C$13.28 and a 1 year high of C$24.67.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS Supertrak, a modular conveyor system; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; Sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; Sortimat Workliner tray handling technology; Sortimat Birkman, a feeder technology for sorting, transporting, and separating parts; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; and ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system.

