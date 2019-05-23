ATN Achieves Market Cap of $4.56 Million (ATN)

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. One ATN token can currently be bought for $0.0541 or 0.00000693 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, RightBTC, Hotbit and Allcoin. In the last seven days, ATN has traded 3% lower against the dollar. ATN has a total market cap of $4.56 million and approximately $72,044.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004845 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00408059 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012845 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $102.32 or 0.01311529 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000347 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00145139 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00016967 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004355 BTC.

ATN Profile

ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 tokens. ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io . The official website for ATN is atn.io . The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ATN

ATN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, Allcoin, Hotbit and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

