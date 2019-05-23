Atlas Arteria Group (ALX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.42

Atlas Arteria Group (ASX:ALX) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as A$7.42 ($5.26) and last traded at A$7.33 ($5.20), with a volume of 867603 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$7.25 ($5.14).

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 71.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.03.

In related news, insider Debra (Debbie) Goodin purchased 14,476 shares of Atlas Arteria Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$6.88 ($4.88) per share, with a total value of A$99,594.88 ($70,634.67). Also, insider David Bartholomew purchased 8,730 shares of Atlas Arteria Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$6.90 ($4.89) per share, with a total value of A$60,237.00 ($42,721.28).

Atlas Arteria Limited invests in infrastructure and non-infrastructure assets. It holds a 13.4% interest in TRIP II, the concessionaire for Dulles Greenway toll road located in northern Virginia, the United States. The company was formerly known as Macquarie Atlas Roads Limited and changed its name to Atlas Arteria Limited in May 2018.

