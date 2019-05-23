Athenex (ATNX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Athenex, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company’s platform including an Oncology Innovation Platform, a Commercial Platform and a Global Supply Chain Platform. It operates primarily in Buffalo and Clarence, New York, Cranford, New Jersey, Houston, Texas, Chicago, Illinois, Hong Kong and Taipei Taiwan. Athenex, Inc. is based in Buffalo, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Athenex in a report on Friday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. CIBC initiated coverage on Athenex in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Athenex in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Athenex in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

ATNX opened at $14.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 0.03. Athenex has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $20.90.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $25.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.55 million. Athenex had a negative net margin of 189.86% and a negative return on equity of 96.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Athenex will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 100,000 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.71 per share, with a total value of $1,271,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau acquired 4,000 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.52 per share, for a total transaction of $50,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,936,236 shares in the company, valued at $36,761,674.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 157,500 shares of company stock worth $1,967,090 and sold 132,240 shares worth $1,559,044. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNX. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Athenex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Athenex by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 11,125 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Athenex by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,878,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,185,000 after acquiring an additional 144,410 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Athenex by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,878,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,185,000 after acquiring an additional 144,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in Athenex by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 83,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

