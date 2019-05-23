Assicurazioni Generali (G) Given a €16.20 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €16.20 ($18.84) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.40 ($22.56) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.15 ($16.45) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group set a €14.50 ($16.86) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.50 ($20.35) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €16.71 ($19.42).

Assicurazioni Generali has a 1 year low of €13.65 ($15.87) and a 1 year high of €16.48 ($19.16).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. The company offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

