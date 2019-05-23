Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,651 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Apple by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 614 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 807 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Stratford Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Welch Capital Partners LLC NY acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at about $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Apple from $201.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $190.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Apple from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Apple to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.25.

In other news, insider Luca Maestri sold 51,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total value of $10,054,242.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,448 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,551.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.86, for a total value of $7,380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,168,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,344,153.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 142,549 shares of company stock worth $29,300,960. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $182.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $928.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.00 and a 12-month high of $233.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $58.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.40 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 51.29% and a net margin of 22.12%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.86%.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

