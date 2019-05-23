Array Biopharma (ARRY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $34.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Approximately 91,064 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,242,575 shares.The stock last traded at $26.02 and had previously closed at $25.77.

ARRY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Array Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Array Biopharma from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Array Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Array Biopharma from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Array Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.70.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARRY. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Array Biopharma by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,693,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $451,632,000 after buying an additional 4,591,866 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Array Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,101,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Array Biopharma by 19,428.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,554,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,275,000 after buying an additional 2,541,301 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Array Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,689,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Array Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.70.

Array Biopharma (NASDAQ:ARRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. Array Biopharma had a negative net margin of 52.64% and a negative return on equity of 48.51%. The firm had revenue of $64.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Array Biopharma Inc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Array BioPharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer and other diseases in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It provides BRAFTOVITM (encorafenib) capsules in combination with MEKTOVI (binimetinib) tablets for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma with a BRAF mutation.

