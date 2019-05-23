AppCoins Hits Market Capitalization of $8.58 Million (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 23rd. AppCoins has a total market cap of $8.58 million and $1.95 million worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AppCoins has traded up 13.1% against the dollar. One AppCoins token can now be bought for approximately $0.0858 or 0.00001112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Binance, BiteBTC and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004873 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.11 or 0.00402803 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012970 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $102.75 or 0.01330567 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000350 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00147963 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00017598 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004393 BTC.

About AppCoins

AppCoins launched on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,054,312 tokens. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io

Buying and Selling AppCoins

AppCoins can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, HitBTC, IDEX, BiteBTC and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

