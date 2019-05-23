ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (ANIP) SVP Sells $629,457.69 in Stock

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) SVP James G. Marken sold 8,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $629,457.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,327,124.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ANIP stock opened at $69.57 on Thursday. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $36.92 and a 1 year high of $74.00. The company has a market cap of $833.82 million, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The company had revenue of $52.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. ANI Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANIP. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 771.6% during the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 207,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,333,000 after purchasing an additional 183,515 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $6,808,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1,954.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,904 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after buying an additional 64,598 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 129,476 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after buying an additional 32,671 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,052,000 after buying an additional 29,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ANIP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

