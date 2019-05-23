Analysts Set Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Target Price at $110.36

Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.36.

Several analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Nomura started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

In related news, insider Rafael R. Lizardi sold 27,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.87, for a total transaction of $3,262,052.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,646,616.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 475,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total value of $55,755,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 930,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,197,088.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 879,332 shares of company stock worth $103,024,864 in the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 95.9% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 381.5% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers National Bank purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXN opened at $106.78 on Monday. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $87.70 and a 52-week high of $119.32. The stock has a market cap of $100.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 55.48% and a net margin of 34.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 56.83%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

