Analysts Set Denny’s Corp (DENN) Price Target at $19.33

Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.67.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DENN. BidaskClub raised Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get Denny's alerts:

NASDAQ:DENN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.44. The stock had a trading volume of 434,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,701. Denny’s has a one year low of $13.32 and a one year high of $20.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 0.17.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 34.51% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $151.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Denny’s’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Denny’s will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Denny’s news, VP Stephen C. Dunn sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $212,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 99,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,838.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Miller sold 125,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $2,258,002.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,539,486.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,278 shares of company stock worth $3,353,269 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DENN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 115,627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

Featured Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.