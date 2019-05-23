Analysts Expect Translate Bio Inc (TBIO) to Announce -$0.46 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) to report earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Translate Bio’s earnings. Translate Bio reported earnings of ($2.94) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 84.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Translate Bio will report full year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.00) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Translate Bio.
Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,771,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,785,000 after acquiring an additional 433,952 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Venture Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Translate Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,415,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,965,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,029,000 after acquiring an additional 983,170 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,000,000 after acquiring an additional 89,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 309,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 32,761 shares during the last quarter. 59.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ TBIO opened at $9.04 on Monday. Translate Bio has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 10.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.49 million and a PE ratio of -2.48.
Translate Bio Company Profile
Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.
