Analysts Expect Translate Bio Inc (TBIO) to Announce -$0.46 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) to report earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Translate Bio’s earnings. Translate Bio reported earnings of ($2.94) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 84.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Translate Bio will report full year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.00) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Translate Bio.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TBIO. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Translate Bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,771,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,785,000 after acquiring an additional 433,952 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Venture Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Translate Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,415,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,965,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,029,000 after acquiring an additional 983,170 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,000,000 after acquiring an additional 89,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 309,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 32,761 shares during the last quarter. 59.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TBIO opened at $9.04 on Monday. Translate Bio has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 10.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.49 million and a PE ratio of -2.48.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

