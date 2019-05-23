Analysts Anticipate Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $43.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) will report sales of $43.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $44.10 million and the lowest is $42.50 million. Vocera Communications posted sales of $42.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full-year sales of $191.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $187.50 million to $195.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $217.84 million, with estimates ranging from $200.90 million to $226.68 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vocera Communications.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $35.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.03 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. Vocera Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VCRA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Vocera Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.30.

Shares of Vocera Communications stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.26. 14,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,595. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -184.26 and a beta of 0.24. Vocera Communications has a 1-year low of $25.83 and a 1-year high of $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.46.

In related news, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $34,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin Spencer sold 7,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total transaction of $237,864.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,245 shares in the company, valued at $4,747,530.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,377 shares of company stock worth $3,324,115 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 116.4% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,190 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,348 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the first quarter valued at $228,000.

Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

