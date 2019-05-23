Analysts Anticipate Phillips 66 (PSX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.10 Billion

Equities analysts expect Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to post $28.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.60 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $24.42 billion. Phillips 66 posted sales of $29.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full year sales of $108.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $105.87 billion to $111.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $127.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $117.51 billion to $138.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share.

PSX has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine cut Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on Phillips 66 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.42.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 2,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.41 per share, with a total value of $168,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 32,998,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,719,598,000 after acquiring an additional 885,979 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 282.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 172,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,461,000 after acquiring an additional 127,532 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSX traded down $3.40 on Friday, hitting $82.20. The stock had a trading volume of 121,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,884,132. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $123.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.74%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

