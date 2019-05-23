Analysts Anticipate Clearfield Inc (CLFD) to Announce $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $17.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Clearfield an industry rank of 15 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

CLFD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Clearfield from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLFD. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Clearfield by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Clearfield by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,691 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Clearfield by 1,718.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,382 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Clearfield by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Clearfield by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 818,955 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLFD opened at $14.06 on Thursday. Clearfield has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $16.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 1.64.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Clearfield had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $19.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Clearfield will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

