Analysts Anticipate City Holding (CHCO) to Post $1.31 EPS

Brokerages expect City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) to report $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for City’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the highest is $1.32. City posted earnings of $1.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that City will report full-year earnings of $5.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow City.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. City had a net margin of 31.16% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $55.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.33 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHCO. BidaskClub raised shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of City in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. City has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

In other City news, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 1,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $121,186.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,747. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig G. Stilwell sold 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $51,116.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,634.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,738 shares of company stock worth $1,653,995 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in City during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of City during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of City during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of City by 183.5% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of City during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHCO traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,083. City has a fifty-two week low of $65.32 and a fifty-two week high of $83.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. City’s dividend payout ratio is 41.09%.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

