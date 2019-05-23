Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp (AP) Major Shareholder Louis Berkman Investment Co Purchases 10,000 Shares

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp (NYSE:AP) major shareholder Louis Berkman Investment Co acquired 10,000 shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $43,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,307,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,633,243.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:AP traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,323. Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $95.82 million during the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative return on equity of 17.80% and a negative net margin of 19.28%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 1,712.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 15,873 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 21,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 635.0% during the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 134,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 116,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.62% of the company’s stock.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing.

