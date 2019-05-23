Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (FOLD) Receives $18.64 Average PT from Brokerages

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.64.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $20.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, insider Jay Barth sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $876,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 156,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,583.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 678,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,232,278.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,000 shares of company stock worth $2,401,200 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOLD. Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 135.7% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 19,616,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,778,000 after purchasing an additional 11,292,845 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,943,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479,743 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 272.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,872,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101,069 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,147,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 20.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 6,430,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,735 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $11.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.21, a current ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.27 and a 52-week high of $17.62.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.11% and a negative net margin of 386.18%. The business had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.82 million. Amicus Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 103.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

