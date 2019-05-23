America’s Car-Mart (CRMT) Given a $107.00 Price Target by Buckingham Research Analysts

Buckingham Research set a $107.00 target price on America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRMT. ValuEngine raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of America’s Car-Mart from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a buy rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BidaskClub upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $102.00) on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.33.

America’s Car-Mart stock traded down $4.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.34. The company had a trading volume of 6,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,345. America’s Car-Mart has a 1-year low of $60.55 and a 1-year high of $104.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.33 million, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.91.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.53. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $161.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, Director William H. Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.34, for a total value of $137,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 117,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,688,150.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gremp Jim Von sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.58, for a total value of $277,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $1,385,110 in the last 90 days. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 11,668 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 36,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 21,215 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 140.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,407,000 after acquiring an additional 115,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

