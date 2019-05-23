American Tower Corp (AMT) Holdings Reduced by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC reduced its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for approximately 1.1% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the first quarter worth $26,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower in the first quarter worth $29,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 94.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 1,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total transaction of $219,982.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,603,082.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 44,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.33, for a total value of $8,759,839.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,801,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,986 shares of company stock valued at $41,954,910 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $200.67 on Thursday. American Tower Corp has a 1 year low of $134.87 and a 1 year high of $203.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. American Tower had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.06%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Tower from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American Tower from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on American Tower to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.44.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

