Alvopetro Energy (ALV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.63

Alvopetro Energy Ltd (CVE:ALV) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.63 and last traded at C$0.62, with a volume of 80014 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.
The firm has a market cap of $57.04 million and a P/E ratio of -12.20.
Alvopetro Energy (CVE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.08 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Alvopetro Energy Ltd will post 0.0700000024137932 earnings per share for the current year.
Alvopetro Energy Company Profile (CVE:ALV)
Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons in the Recôncavo basins in onshore Brazil. The company holds interests in the Caburé and Gomo natural gas assets; two oil fields, including Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua; and seven other exploration assets comprising 65,151 gross acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.
See Also: Cash Flow
Receive News & Ratings for Alvopetro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alvopetro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.