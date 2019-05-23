Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) vs. Summit Wireless Technologies (WISA) Head-To-Head Review

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) and Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.7% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Summit Wireless Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.0% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and Summit Wireless Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha and Omega Semiconductor 0.08% 4.77% 2.93% Summit Wireless Technologies -3,624.52% N/A -903.04%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and Summit Wireless Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha and Omega Semiconductor $421.55 million 0.52 $14.26 million $0.68 13.28 Summit Wireless Technologies $1.37 million 15.38 -$67.36 million N/A N/A

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Wireless Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and Summit Wireless Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha and Omega Semiconductor 0 0 0 0 N/A Summit Wireless Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor beats Summit Wireless Technologies on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors. Its power discrete products are used in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics cards, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding. The company also provides power ICs that deliver power, as well as control and regulate the power management variables, such as the flow of current and level of voltage. Its power ICs are used in flat panel displays, TVs, notebooks, ultrabooks, servers, DVD/Blu-Ray players, set-top boxes, and networking equipment. In addition, the company offers a family of EZBuck regulators for use in TVs, set-top boxes, data storage systems, servers, and other embedded systems; and the AONX38168 for server and telecommunication markets. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Summit Wireless Technologies Company Profile

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. develops wireless audio integrated circuits for home entertainment and professional audio markets in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers TX modules for TVs, AV receivers, media hubs, and small dongles that connect through USB or HDMI ports; and speaker systems. The company has a strategic partnership with THX Ltd. to develop wireless sound technology for gaming, Esports, and home entertainment. The company was formerly known as Summit Semiconductor, Inc. and changed its name to Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. in September 2018. Summit Semiconductor, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

