Allstate Corp (ALL) Announces $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th.

Allstate has raised its dividend by an average of 14.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Allstate has a dividend payout ratio of 21.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Allstate to earn $9.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.2%.

NYSE:ALL opened at $97.09 on Thursday. Allstate has a 52-week low of $77.00 and a 52-week high of $102.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.83.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.02. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Allstate will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Allstate from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allstate from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.73.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

