Alliance Mining (ALM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Shares of Alliance Mining Corp (CVE:ALM) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 18000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The firm has a market capitalization of $721,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77.

Alliance Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Red Rice Lake property comprising 4 non-contiguous claims covering an area of 801 hectares located in the Bissett Gold Mine Camp in Manitoba.

