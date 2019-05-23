Alliance Growers (ACG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Shares of Alliance Growers Corp (CNSX:ACG) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 190700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

About Alliance Growers (CNSX:ACG)

Alliance Growers Corp. engages in acquiring investments in and developing projects in the medical cannabis sector in British Columbia. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

