Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of ($0.56) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (ALNA)

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, May 20th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.46). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($2.11) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.39) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.39) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.09) EPS.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.06).

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allena Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Shares of ALNA opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 11.19, a current ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $16.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,856,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,990 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $420,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 345,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

