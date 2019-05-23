Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD) Shares Bought by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Air Products & Chemicals accounts for about 1.3% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $7,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the first quarter worth $27,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 376.1% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 617.6% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

In other news, VP Russell A. Flugel sold 2,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.01, for a total value of $614,819.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,387 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,172.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $182.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Air Products & Chemicals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.50.

NYSE APD traded down $2.66 on Thursday, hitting $203.60. 13,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,296,951. The company has a market capitalization of $45.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.36. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.44 and a 52-week high of $210.15.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.04. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Air Products & Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is 62.28%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/23/air-products-chemicals-inc-apd-shares-bought-by-marble-harbor-investment-counsel-llc.html.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.