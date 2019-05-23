Aergo Achieves Market Capitalization of $17.77 Million (AERGO)

Aergo (CURRENCY:AERGO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. In the last week, Aergo has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. One Aergo token can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00002161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including GOPAX, Bilaxy and Hotbit. Aergo has a total market capitalization of $17.77 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004819 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00398704 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012707 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001592 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.41 or 0.01281529 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00145007 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00017254 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004462 BTC.

Aergo Token Profile

Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,934,838 tokens. The Reddit community for Aergo is /r/Aergo_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aergo’s official Twitter account is @AERGO_IO . Aergo’s official website is www.aergo.io . Aergo’s official message board is medium.com/aergo

Aergo Token Trading

Aergo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

