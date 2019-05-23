Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Earns Hold Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reissued their hold rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) in a research note released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $175.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts to $195.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $190.71.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $166.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.57. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $115.63 and a fifty-two week high of $186.15.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 14.64%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 16.0% in the first quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth $207,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,708,000 after buying an additional 103,160 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 57.7% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

