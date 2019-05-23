Aduro BioTech Inc (ADRO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.33.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aduro BioTech in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aduro BioTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aduro BioTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aduro BioTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Svb Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Aduro BioTech in a report on Monday, April 15th.

Get Aduro BioTech alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADRO opened at $3.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Aduro BioTech has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 million. Aduro BioTech had a negative return on equity of 63.81% and a negative net margin of 784.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that Aduro BioTech will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Elsas Andrea Van sold 6,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $29,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,961.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer Lew sold 18,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $78,128.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,400.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,128 shares of company stock valued at $213,422. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Aduro BioTech by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7,202 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aduro BioTech in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Aduro BioTech in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Aduro BioTech in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Aduro BioTech by 2,060.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.78% of the company’s stock.

About Aduro BioTech

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Aduro BioTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aduro BioTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.