Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (ADMP) SVP Sells $15,460.95 in Stock

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) SVP David J. Marguglio sold 8,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total value of $15,460.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 381,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,607.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ADMP traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.51. 394,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,161. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $5.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $76.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.35.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.94% and a negative net margin of 239.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADMP. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James set a $4.00 price target on Adamis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Maxim Group set a $10.00 price target on Adamis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

