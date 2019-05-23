Acacia Mining (ACA) Earns Sell Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Acacia Mining (LON:ACA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 214 ($2.80) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Acacia Mining to a sector performer rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Acacia Mining from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Barclays raised their target price on Acacia Mining from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a not rated rating on shares of Acacia Mining in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt initiated coverage on Acacia Mining in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an add rating and a GBX 230 ($3.01) price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 197.13 ($2.58).

Get Acacia Mining alerts:

LON:ACA opened at GBX 154.45 ($2.02) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Acacia Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 93.56 ($1.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 268.20 ($3.50). The firm has a market capitalization of $633.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.90.

Acacia Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines, processes, and sells gold in Africa. The company has three gold mines in north-west Tanzania, including Bulyanhulu, Buzwagi, and North Mara; and a portfolio of exploration projects at various stages of development in Tanzania, Kenya, Burkina Faso, and Mali.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.