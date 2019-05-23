8,009 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (SPTL) Acquired by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 8,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 163.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $51,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $36.35 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $32.29 and a 12 month high of $36.47.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/23/8009-shares-in-spdr-portfolio-long-term-treasury-etf-sptl-acquired-by-cedar-brook-financial-partners-llc.html.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0818 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Recommended Story: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.