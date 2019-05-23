7,127 Shares in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (USNA) Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $193,000. 54.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on USNA shares. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $75.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.30. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.09 and a fifty-two week high of $137.95.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $272.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.20 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 29.51%. USANA Health Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

