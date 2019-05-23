612 Shares in Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) Purchased by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL bought a new stake in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.0% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,445,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 50,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,485,000 after purchasing an additional 17,655 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Finally, XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Charter Communications news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 2,019 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.83, for a total value of $704,287.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,446,440.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 1,325 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.18, for a total transaction of $497,113.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,792,174.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CHTR stock traded down $3.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $374.89. The stock had a trading volume of 10,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,707. The firm has a market cap of $84.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.82, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Charter Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $259.48 and a 1-year high of $387.41.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 2.94%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that Charter Communications Inc will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHTR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $390.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $383.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.88.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

