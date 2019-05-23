54,274 Shares in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 54,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRE. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 311.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. 90.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WRE traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.73. 2,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,402. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $22.53 and a twelve month high of $31.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Profile

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

